Diversify your skills in industrial machining with this three-course series from NPRC.
The need for trained employees in industrial maintenance continues to grow for regional industries as the adoption of automated manufacturing machinery progresses.
The courses include:
- Blueprint Reading for Electricians — This course will cover the fundamentals of electricity, electrical circuit components, and will include interpreting basic schematic drawings and manual input and output devices. This course will require an Amatrol license as well as a laptop. This course will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1 and 2, and the cost is $300.
- Industrial Electricity — This course will develop competencies in a number of basic areas of electricity including electrical measurement, current measurement, electrical power including Ohm’s Law, and concluding with electromagnetism inductance and inductor circuit analysis. This course will require an Amatrol license and a laptop. This course will meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays, March 15 to 23, and the cost is $420
- Programmable Logic Controllers I — This course covers basic to intermediate theory and applications of programmable logic controllers. It will allow students to develop essential technical skills. Topics covered will include ladder diagrams, relay logic diagrams, and input/output devices leading to actual programming of the processor. Troubleshooting of basic circuits will also be addressed. This will require an Amatrol license and a laptop. This course will meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, April 26 to May 5, and the cost is $700.
These courses will all be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Potter County Education Council’s Coudersport office, in addition to other locations across the region.
Employers seeking training for incumbent workers in Cameron, Elk, McKean, and Potter counties may be eligible for financial assistance up to 75% of the course fees through Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania. NPRC can assist through this process.
To learn more, email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org or call 844-350-7729. Register today at https://bit.ly/IndustrialMnt.