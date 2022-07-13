“Music in the Park” returns to the Coudersport Arboretum at 201 S. West Street on Wednesday, July 20.
Various bands will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays until the concluding event on Friday, Sept. 2. On that day, at least two bands will perform from 4-8 p.m.
Food, drinks and public restrooms are available on site. In addition, there is free rock painting.
The scheduled bands are:
- July 20 — Twin Tiers Community Band
- July 27 — Fair to Fiddlin’ (country/bluegrass)
- Aug. 3 — RSVP (Big Band)
- Aug. 10 — Ogre (1960s-70s rock)
- Aug. 17 — Larry & Tom (1970s mix and originals)
- Aug. 24 — Rain date or reschedule for any bands
- Aug. 31 — Playing It Forward (multiple genres)