“Music in the Park” returns to the Coudersport Arboretum at 201 S. West Street on Wednesday, July 20.

Various bands will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays until the concluding event on Friday, Sept. 2. On that day, at least two bands will perform from 4-8 p.m.

Food, drinks and public restrooms are available on site. In addition, there is free rock painting.

The scheduled bands are:

  • July 20 — Twin Tiers Community Band
  • July 27 — Fair to Fiddlin’ (country/bluegrass)
  • Aug. 3 — RSVP (Big Band)
  • Aug. 10 — Ogre (1960s-70s rock)
  • Aug. 17 — Larry & Tom (1970s mix and originals)
  • Aug. 24 — Rain date or reschedule for any bands
  • Aug. 31 — Playing It Forward (multiple genres)

Tags

Trending Food Videos