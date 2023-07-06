Kira Lee from Potter County is a member of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2023.
Lee was among the 847 high school seniors who were honored in the online school’s in-person commencement ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on June 8.
The Class of 2023 earned more than $3.5 million in scholarships toward their higher education pursuits.
Thirty-four percent of the graduates plan to attend a 2-year or 4-year college, nearly 10% will go on to vocational training, 15% have plans to enter the workforce, 2% are entering a branch of the military, and 39% are taking a gap year or pursuing other endeavors post-grad.
A statewide STEM-focused cyber school, Reach Cyber Charter School served nearly 8,000 students in grades K-12 this year.
