The Tri-County Arts Council is delighted to bring back its popular monthly Creative Clay Classes.
“We are excited to start these classes again,” said Allison Braun, education coordinator for the Tri-County Arts Council. “A new Creative Clay Class will run each month. September’s classes will teach you how to make your own beautiful plate.”
The first class, Using Molds (GR Forms) to Make Platters and Plates, will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 and from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the arts council gallery studio, 110 W. State St., Olean.
Tara Dedrick will offer instruction on how to make a plate or platter with a GR form and then glaze it. GR Pottery Forms are wood drape molds often used for making dinnerware and serving platters.
“If you are you interested in working with clay, this is a great class for you to get started,” Braun added.
Classes are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Sign up is on the Tri-County Arts Council website www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html
For information, contact Braun at artscouncilallison@gmail.com or call 716-372-7455.