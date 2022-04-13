Bring your digital camera and any interchangeable lenses and learn to practice creative photography. Instructor Curt Weinhold is a PA Wilds Juried Artisan and teaches starry sky photography at Cherry Springs State Park. In this 90-minute class, students will learn which of those camera settings will benefit the subject, whether that subject is plants, wildlife, landscapes or people pictures.
Do you want to graduate from cellphone pictures to a real camera and don’t know what to buy? Weinhold can help. He will discuss composition and best lighting to complement the subject, as well as the proper lens and the mysterious f-stop and depth-of-field.
This class will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office. The cost is $35 per person. Class size is limited, so register at www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or call 814-274-4877.