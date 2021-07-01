After recently going through a remodel in their stores, Dandy Mini Marts palletized its unused food and delivered it as an in-kind donation to Child Hunger Outreach Partners for redistribution through children's programs in nine Pennsylvania counties.
Child Hunger Outreach Partners is an up and coming 501(c)(3) non-profit that in three years has been able to combat child hunger for 15,000-plus children across northeast Pennsylvania with the goal to add another 9,000 by the year’s end.
In regards to the continued help made to CHOP, Dandy Marketing Director Bill Bustin said, "We’re just happy to continue to partner with you over the years. The stores did work hard to pull the products for donation, and it was important to them knowing that it was all being done for a great cause."
As always, CHOP is just beyond appreciate and thankful for all the help local businesses like Dandy provide. Without them, CHOP's ability to continuously seek expansion to accomplish its mission of putting an end to U.S. child hunger.
CHOP believes that everyone has the ability to help on this mission. To get involved, send an email to dani@chopouthunger.org or call 570-485-5050.