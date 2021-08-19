The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has received no proposals for a downhill ski and all-season concession at Denton Hill State Park.
DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks initiated a Solicitation for Proposal (SFP# 2021-BSP-01) for Denton Hill earlier this year. Initially, the deadline for proposals was June 9, but was extended to July 9.
According to an email update from DCNR, the extension was to allow for those that had expressed an interest time to submit a substantive response, however no proposals were submitted.
Since no proposals were received, DCNR has cancelled the solicitation for proposals. DCNR will contact previously interested parties and initiate a second solicitation process, which will include additional advertising/industry outreach, a vendor forum and an eventual issuance of a second solicitation opportunity.
According to the update, “These next steps are the continuation of the Department’s thorough and diligent attempt to gain a viable future operator, which is a requirement to advance the current master plan and goals for Denton Hill State Park.”
For questions regarding this solicitation, contact the Regional Manager of Park Region 1, Alan Lichtenwalner, at 814-4486-3365.