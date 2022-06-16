Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Justin Waid to manage Sinnemahoning State Park in Cameron and Potter counties.

“I am extremely proud to see Justin take on this role and am confident he will be a good steward of this wonderful park and its resources,” Dunn said. “His can-do attitude, commitment to service, and experience at the park will no doubt be an asset to Sinnemahoning and the surrounding community going forward.”

Waid will oversee the 1,910-acre park located near the center of the Pennsylvania Wilds’ scenic steep valleys region and nestled between the green-shouldered ridges of Pennsylvania’s Elk State Forest and Susquehannock State Forest.

At the southern end of the park, a 145-acre reservoir created by the George B. Stevenson dam provides excellent fishing and water recreation opportunities. The abundance of wildlife within the park provides visitors with opportunities to view bald eagle, coyote, elk, and bobcat.

“I am humbled and excited for the new responsibility and look forward to tackling this new challenge as the manager at Sinnemahoning,” Waid said.

Waid served as assistant manager at Sinnemahoning. He also held several roles within DCNR beginning as an intern and including time as a park resource ranger, a ranger trainee, and a park manager trainee.

Hailing from West Sunbury in northern Butler County, Waid studied at Butler Community College before transferring to Slippery Rock University where he earned a degree in park conservation and resource management.

He grew up hunting, fishing and spending a lot of time outdoors in the woods with his late grandfather, who he credits for building his love of nature.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information or call 814-647-8401.