State Parks Director John Hallas announced Tuesday that the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is seeking proposals to operate a downhill ski and four-season recreation center at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County.
Denton Hill includes a downhill ski area that has been closed since the winter of 2014. A new master plan for the park includes infrastruture improvements to the ski area and positions a concessionaire to grow recreational opportunities in all four seasons.
DCNR is committing $10 million in capital improvements to support the implementation of a master plan for the park.
“The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round park operation with a winter mountain recreation focus,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the right partner, Denton Hill will become another attraction that brings visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region in all four seasons.”
The design phase of this project will coincide with the award of a concession lease agreement. DCNR intends that the selected concessionaire will work with it to help identify and prioritize improvements during the design process.
Denton Hill State Park is located along Route 6 in Ulysses Township in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The park was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s. All permanent infrastructure at Denton Hill is owned by DCNR and is in need of major rehabilitation and modernization to bring it to acceptable industry standards.
DCNR’s website contains information on available state park concession opportunities. The Denton Hill request is SFP# 2021-BSP-01.
Interested parties are strongly encouraged to make arrangements to visit Denton Hill State Park to ascertain the condition of the facility by contacting the Bureau of State Parks regional office at 814-486-3365Call: 814-486-3365.
Proposals must be received in a sealed envelope no later than June 9. DCNR will begin reviewing proposals on June 16.
Find more information about the Denton Hill State Park master plan on the DCNR website.