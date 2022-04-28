The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced a total of $632,897 in environmental grant funds have been awarded to 63 projects statewide, 50 of which engage youth and adults living and/or working within environmental justice areas. Grants were awarded to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations.
Among the projects receiving funds are $1,658 to the Potter County Conservation District to host two pond workshops, including PSU surface water testing and follow-up, for landowners and contractors, and $10,732 to the Tioga County Conservation District to provide education to landowners and farmers in Tioga and Potter counties on how soil health can lead to profitable land management, protect water quality and combat climate change.
The state will also use $65,710 to implement the Pennsylvania Envirothon, a statewide project that encourages high school students’ exploration of environmental issues and provides them with tools for creating healthy communities through stewardship actions. The project will analyze the existing program to determine ways of expanding engagement of teachers and youth in environmental justice areas.
The Environmental Education Grants Program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside five percent of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. Since its inception, the DEP has awarded $12.3 million in environmental education grant funding to support 2,135 projects.