In June 2019, Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, announced the purchase of four buildings located along Railroad and Market streets with the goal of centralizing their St. Marys programs. Plans to construct a new facility there have been slowed due to the pandemic, materials and construction-related delays.
Demolition of DCI’s current properties are now complete and the process will be finalized for the balance of the site soon. New construction fence banners were recently installed as well.
Jim Prosper, executive director at DCI said, “The new building will combine five service lines currently spread out across three separate locations in St. Marys. This will also expand access to behavioral health care and sustain our future in the region.”
Children’s Prevention Services and the Intensive Outpatient Program are currently located in the Community Education Center, the Crossroads Partial Hospitalization Program is located within Penn Highlands Elk, and the Outpatient Clinic is located out on South Michael Street. DCI has been operating most of these programs for over 25 years in St. Marys. These programs will bring approximately 25 more employees that will support downtown businesses during weekdays.
“In addition to being more convenient for transportation including walking traffic, the new facility will save costs by housing multiple programs in one location, increase communication and collaboration among levels of care, create an ease of access and transition between programs as is clinically appropriate, and allow for staff cross-training between programs,” stated Guy Signor, president & CEO of Journey Health System.
A final architectural drawing and project timetable will be approved soon. Progress reports will be released in the future.
Fundraising efforts for this project are underway and include funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), grants and operating funds. DCI’s “Building for Tomorrow” capital campaign has a goal of $1M in private donations. Learn more at givetodickinson.org/st-marys-project .
For more information about DCI, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org.