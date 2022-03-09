Dr. Livingston Alexander, president emeritus of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, will address the 2022 graduating class during commencement exercises in May.

During commencement Alexander also will receive the Presidential Medal of Distinction – Pitt-Bradford’s highest honor – from Rick Esch, interim president.

Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in the KOA Arena in the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Sport and Fitness Center. This year’s commencement will be a return to the traditional exercises that haven’t been held since spring of 2019.

“We are excited and honored to have Dr. Alexander address our graduates,” Esch said. “Dr. Alexander dedicated his entire career to educating, supporting and mentoring students not just at Pitt-Bradford but also at several other institutions. I have no doubt that the Class of 2022, as well as their friends and families, will be inspired by the words of this remarkable leader and compassionate man.”

Alexander said, “It will be a privilege and an honor to address the 2022 graduating class at what may well be the most critical moment of their young lives. I thank Interim President Esch for the opportunity to share the moment with the promising young men and women.”

Before graduates receive their diplomas at commencement, Esch will present Alexander with Pitt-Bradford’s Presidential Medal of Distinction.

“It will be my great honor to present Pitt-Bradford’s highest award to Dr. Alexander,” Esch said. “During his 15 years as president, he was a strong, dedicated and visionary leader who left an indelible mark on our campus, from which we continue to benefit. He always cared and continues to care deeply about the success of our students and our campus and offers his advice and guidance whenever we ask.”

Alexander, who will be the 31st recipient of the Presidential Medal said, “I am immensely grateful to be selected to receive the highly esteemed Presidential Medal of Distinction. I’ll cherish this kind gesture for as long as I live.”

When Alexander returns to Pitt-Bradford in May it will be his second visit this year. In February, he was on campus to read from and sign copies of his memoir, “Chasing the Silver Lining,” which chronicles his personal and professional journey.

Alexander was named Pitt-Bradford’s president in 2003 and served until his retirement in June 2018. Under his 15-year leadership, Pitt-Bradford saw remarkable growth, both in academic and student support programs as well as in the size and configuration of the campus.

More than 30 academic majors and minors were added, and several student support services were developed, including the Academic Advising Center, the Academic Coaching and Tutoring Center, and the Math and Writing centers. Additionally, Pitt-Bradford received federal TRIO grants for programs that served students who were first-generation, under-represented and/or disadvantaged.

During Alexander’s presidency, several new buildings were added to the campus footprint. Four new residence halls were built, and ground was broken on a fifth, which was named in Alexander’s honor and opened in the fall of 2018. Additionally, Swarts and Fisher halls were renovated, the Crime Scene Investigation House was created, and the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center was developed in what was the Seneca Building and is now Marilyn Horne Hall located in downtown Bradford.

While Alexander was president, Pitt-Bradford received – and continues to receive – national visibility, including recognition from The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report, Washington Monthly, and the Colleges of Distinction. The campus also was recognized by the Obama Administration for excelling in enrolling and graduating students who qualify for federal Pell grants and has been named a Military Friendly School and Military Friendly Spouse School for the additional support faculty and staff provide to student-veterans and their families.

In 2010, seven years into his Pitt-Bradford presidency, Alexander also was named president of the campus in Titusville.

Alexander’s career in higher education spanned more than 40 years. He began his career as a psychology professor then moved into administrative roles at several institutions, including associate vice president for academic affairs at Western Kentucky University; vice president for academic affairs at Troy State University in Montgomery, Ala.; and provost and vice president for academic affairs at Kean University in New Jersey.

Alexander earned the bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Joseph Seminary College in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in curriculum and doctoral degree in educational psychology, both from the University of Houston.