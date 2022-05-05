State Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) will hold a “How to Shop for Energy Suppliers” event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the Bromeley Family Theater on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford for anyone who has questions about how to shop for a new energy supplier.
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission educators can answer questions, as well as provide answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding shopping for gas and electric suppliers, such as:
- How do I start shopping?
- Can I save money?
- What do I look for in a service contract?
- Are there “Green” options available?
- Will my service be affected?
For those interested in attending the event, call 814-646-7272 to RSVP, or register online at https://senatorcrisdushpa.com/puc-education.
The Bromeley Family Theater is located at 300 Campus Drive, Bradford.
For those unable to attend in person, the seminar will be simultaneously broadcast at senatorcrisdushpa.com/puc-education and at https://www.facebook.com/SenatorCrisDushPA. Questions for the PUC educators can be submitted prior to the event by emailing papowerswitch@pasen.gov.