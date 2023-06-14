State forest personnel have issued a dust advisory for the ATV pilot route. Roads are exceptionally dusty due to extremely dry conditions.
To help minimize this issue, ATV-ers should ride in small groups to keep dust down. If a rider is part of a large group, consider postponing your ride until a later date. Riders can also opt to ride only the state forest trail system.
The Regional ATV Connector Pilot is a partnership between local municipalities, PennDOT and DCNR to make long distance riding opportunities available.
It takes all of these partners to make these connections possible, so reducing impacts during these extreme conditions is very important to the long-term sustainability of the program.