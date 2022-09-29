Coudersport resident Kristin Neefe said treatment extended her life after a cancer diagnosis in her teens. She hopes treatment for her most recent bout with breast cancer gives her another extension.

At age 15, Neefe was diagnosed with Ewings sarcoma, a cancer of the bone. In 2020, Neefe was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma of the breast.

“Even though I knew it could happen, you hope in your mind that having it once you won’t get it again,” Neefe said. “The first couple of days when they told me, I struggled. I really did, but honestly, I’ve been through it before. I’m just grateful to have family, my fiance and my kids. I knew I wasn’t alone and I always had someone with me. I just knew I had to do what I had to do.”

Neefe was a ninth grader on the basketball team when her arm became very painful. She went to the emergency room and was diagnosed with a pulled muscle. When it happened again, physicians at the ER took X-rays and determined it was more than a pulled muscle.

The diagnosis took place in February 1990; Neefe started chemotherapy in March, traveling with her mother every three weeks for five days of chemotherapy at Hershey Medical Center through June 1991. In the summer of 1990, she also underwent 10 weeks of radiation therapy.

The cancer was located in her right arm, in the bone between the elbow and shoulder.

“Chemo itself does a number on your body,” she said. “The whole time through chemo, I was sick. When I was 15, the symptoms weren’t as bad.

“The worst part was I lost my hair,” she said.

After treatment, Neefe’s right arm had a limited range of motion in the arm and it was weaker, causing her to give up sports and other activities.

She had check-ups every three months, then every six months, a year, five years and 10 years.

In 2003 during a breast self-exam, Neefe discovered a lump in her breast. She was in her late 20s at the time. A biopsy determined the lump was non-cancerous, but nearby tissue raised some concerns with physicians.

As a result, since age 28, Neefe has had regular mammograms until 2019 when she skipped it. A few months into the pandemic, she decided to schedule an appointment. She had her mammogram on June 15.

“They literally call me the next day,” she said.

A multitude of tests followed: a breast biopsy, MRI and genetic testing before treatment began in August.

“It was rough at first. Even though I knew it could happen, you hope in your mind that by having it once you won’t get it again,” Neefe said.

Once again, she traveled to Hershey for chemotherapy every three weeks. The treatment was one day rather than five, and the time was eight weeks as opposed to 18 months. Still, it took its toll.

“I was a lot older, so even though chemo treatment wasn’t as harsh. I’m just a lot older and it was rough,” Neefe said. “Before I would be sick and come home and after a day, I would bounce right back. This time wasn’t like that.”

Instead, Neefe found herself unable to get out of bed until Thursday or Friday following a Monday treatment along with nausea.

“I’m still struggling with eating. The textures of food really bother me. The joints in my fingers are a bad thing,” she said. “It just affects you in every way. For me, it made me very antsy. I felt like my skin was crawling. I didn’t sleep at night and was real jittery.”

The community supported Neefe during both cancer battles, holding fundraisers, offering transportation and calling to offer moral support.

“With a small town, everybody is supportive,” she said. “There were many people who did offer if we needed anything.”

After chemotherapy, Neefe underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. She also had targeted therapy for a year.

Neefe’s family has no history of breast cancer. Doctors also determined that the two cancers were not connected.

“Unfortunately I was the lucky one who had it a second time and two different kinds,” Neefe said.

Despite all the challenges including a recent vehicle accident that affected her cancer-weakened arm, Neefe maintains a positive attitude and cheerful disposition.

“What’s the saying — if you don’t laugh, you cry — and it’s probably true,” she said. “I’ve been lucky. Even though I had some of these things, it could have been so much worse.”

She urges women and men to be diligent about their health screenings and self-exams. Both times, her cancers were caught at an early stage. Even though treatment is tough, it’s worth it, she said.

“Hershey Medical gave me 30 years when I was 15. Having been diagnosed again, if it can give me another 30 years, then I’ll go through treatment. Hopefully, I get another 30 years,” she said.