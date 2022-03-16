The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Easter Bunny Breakfast which was on hiatus for two years during the pandemic.
This fundraiser kicks of raising money for the fireworks.
The bunny will hop to the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, April 16, where breakfast will be served 9-11:30 a.m.
Mike and Linda Songer from L&M Lumber will pay for every child to attend. Adults will be charged $5.
The breakfast menu is eggs, pancakes, sausage and drinks. Emporium Food Market is providing paper products, drinks butter and syrup.
David Woodring Photography will create a unique photo opportunity with the bunny.
“It is wonderful to see this event return to the community,” said Tina Solak, chamber executive director.
“The event is one example of how local businesses support activities in the county and reminds everyone to buy local.”