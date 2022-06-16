Eastman Award given

In memory of Lloyd Eastman, the Eastman family presented two awards in the amount of $500 each to two Port Allegany graduating seniors. Eastman exemplified the type of person that should receive this award. Lloyd E. Eastman was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1941 who began his banking career on his 21st birthday and retired on his 85th birthday after 64 years of service at the First National Bank of Port Allegany. He worked his way from teller to President and Chairman of the Board.
Eastman volunteered and served as treasurer for various organizations including Band Boosters, S. W. Smith Memorial Public Library, the United Methodist Church, Economic Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce and more. Eastman served the local Rotary Club as a member with forty-eight years of perfect attendance and held the offices of President and Treasurer.
A devoted family man, Eastman and his wife celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June 2017. He is the father of four children and at the time of his death was the grandfather to 11, great-grandfather to 14 and great-great grandfather to 3.
Recipients of the award were chosen by the administration, teachers, staff and coaches of Port Allegany High School. The 2022 awards go to Daniel Finn and Maycie Howard. Daniel is the son of Wally and Diane Finn and Maycie is the daughter of Mark and Latisha Howard.