The Potter County Education Council is offering certification in ServSafe, a program developed by the Restaurant Association Education Foundation.
The course meets certification requirements for individuals who are responsible for the safe handling of food in restaurants, schools, elder care facilities, lodges, bed and breakfasts, community centers and other food concessions (organizations or businesses that sell or prepare food on a regular basis).
This two-day class is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 and 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office. The cost is $185 per person.
To register, call 877-345-0691 or go to https://extension.psu.edu/servsafe.