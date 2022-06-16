The camp is scheduled for July 18 – July 22 at the Seneca Highlands CTC Networking Classroom. Held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., it is for students entering grades 5 – 9. During this 4-day camp, students will use their very own Arduino Kit to learn the basics of programming, coding, and electronics (to include current, voltage and digital logic). They will see how to apply these concepts during company tours to local manufacturers.
The cost is $50 per person. Students should plan to bring a bag lunch each day. For more information or to register, call (814) 545-1333. or visit www.pottercountyedcouncil.org.