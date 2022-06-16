Campers will learn about video game creation using Kodu Game Lab and will create their own games from the ground up and play them with other campers. They will learn what goes into all aspects of game creation from game features to landscapes and scoring, and variables.
Campers will also be introduced to drone operation and programming using DJI Tello Drones and Drone Blocks Coding App. Campers will learn to operate drones manually and automatically, capture photos and video, and process and edit what it collected. To top it off, campers will help to create a flight plan for a professional drone that will be flown on a video mission
The camp is scheduled for July 25–July 28,at Coudersport Elementary School. Camp is held from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and is for students entering grades 5–9. The cost is $40 per person. Students should plan to bring a bag lunch each day. For more information or to register, call 814-545-1333 or visit www.pottercountyedcouncil.org.