The Potter County Education Council announces the official launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program. Seven school districts in Potter and McKean counties have partnered with the education council to bring The Imagination Library to young children (under five years of age) who reside in one of the designated school districts:
- Austin Area School District
- Coudersport Area School District
- Galeton Area School District
- Northern Potter School District
- Oswayo Valley School District
- Otto-Eldred School District
- Port Allegany School District
Parents/authorized caregivers of a young child (under five years of age) can register the child for the program by filling out a registration form through either their local school district or the Potter County Education Council. There is no charge to families and there are no income restrictions.
Once a child is registered for the program, in approximately eight to 10weeks, he/she will receive their first book mailed directly to their home. The child will continue to receive an age appropriate book each month until the month he/she turns five years of age. That month, they will receive their final book of the DPIL.
As soon as a child starts to receive his/her books, family members are encouraged to read with their little one. Reading to a young child is the most important activity family members can do to help prepare him or her for their school age years.