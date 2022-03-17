Diversify your skills in industrial machining with courses from the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
The need for trained employees in industrial maintenance continues to grow for regional industries as the adoption of automated manufacturing machinery progresses.
The Programmable Logic Controllers I course covers basic to intermediate theory and applications of programmable logic controllers. Topics covered will include ladder diagrams, relay logic diagrams and input/output devices leading to actual programming of the processor. Troubleshooting of basic circuits will also be addressed. This will require an Amatrol license and a laptop.
This course will meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, April 26 to May 5, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office, in addition to other locations across the region. The cost is $700 per person.
Employers seeking training for incumbent workers in Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties may be eligible for financial assistance up to 75% of the course fees through Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania. NPRC will assist through this process.
To learn more, email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org or call 844-350-7729. To register, visit https://bit.ly/IndustrialMnt.