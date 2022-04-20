Diversify your skills in industrial machining with courses from the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
The Programmable Logic Controllers I course covers basic to intermediate theory and applications of programmable logic controllers. Topics include ladder diagrams, relay logic diagrams and input/output devices leading to actual programming of the processor. Troubleshooting of basic circuits will also be addressed. This will require an Amatrol license and a laptop.
This course will meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, April 26 to May 5, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office and other locations. The cost is $700.
Employers seeking training for incumbent workers in Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties may be eligible for financial assistance up to 75% of the course fees through Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania. NPRC will assist through this process.
To learn more, email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org or call 844-350-7729. To register, visit https://bit.ly/IndustrialMnt.