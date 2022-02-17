The Potter County Education Council announced the promotion of Alexis Reed and Jennifer Osti as the new county coordinators of the Career Mentor Program effective Monday, Feb. 14.
Since 2017, Reed and Osti have been a part of the Career Mentor program serving as career mentors within their respective districts. Reed will serve as the McKean County Mentor coordinator and will continue to serve as the career mentor within the Port Allegany School District. Osti will serve as the Potter County Mentor coordinator and will continue to serve as the career mentor within the Austin Area School District.