Information session for Practical Nursing Course is Aug. 5
Penn College will offer a Practical Nursing course this fall. This full-time clock hour program will start Sept. 20, and students will graduate in the fall of 2022.
Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors in Wellsboro and Coudersport. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized. Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure (LPN). Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices and other health-related offices.
An Information Session is planned to acquaint prospective students with the program: Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College, 22 Walnut Street, Wellsboro.
Learn how the Practical Nursing Program can help give you a great career boost.
For more information or to register for one of the Information Sessions, call Marie Van Ess at (570) 724-7703.
MU Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course is in Coudersport
Mansfield University has scheduled its well-respected, high-quality live real estate instruction to meet the 75 hours of real estate pre-license courses required for individuals to become licensed salespersons in Pennsylvania. The courses are planned for Monday and Thursday evenings, Aug. 9 – Oct. 25, from 6-9:30 p.m.
Courses will be available in-person on the Mansfield University campus, via video conference at the Potter County Education Council’s Coudersport office and also fully remote via Zoom. Space is limited and learners are encouraged to register early to confirm their spot. The registration deadline is July 30.
Mansfield University is expanding its real estate education offerings to include an on-demand (online) instruction option.
A new partnership with The CE Shop will offer the highest quality online Real Estate Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing and Continuing Education courses. The CE Shop is an authorized real estate education provider in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia. All on-demand courses are state-approved, self-paced, interactive and can be completed anywhere with internet access.
“By expanding instruction modalities and our reach across all 50 states, Mansfield will meet the needs of a wider range of learners and many geographic areas,” said Nichole Lefelhoc, Career Center Director.
For more information or to register, visit www.mansfield.edu/realestate. Questions may be directed to Nichole Lefelhoc at (570) 662-4914 or nlefelhoc@mansfield.edu.
ServSafe Food Safety Certification
ServSafe is a certification program developed by the Restaurant Association Education Foundation.
The course meets certification requirements for individuals who are responsible for the safe handling of food in restaurants, schools, elder care facilities, lodges, bed and breakfasts, community centers, and other food concessions (organizations or businesses that sell or prepare food on a regular basis).
This 2-day class is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 and 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office. The cost is $185 per person.
To register, call (877) 345-0691 or go to https://extension.psu.edu/servsafe.