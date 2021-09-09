The Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the Seneca Highlands CTC and the local school districts are continuing to partner to implement a county-wide program called Seniors 2 Seniors.
This program teaches basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens so that they have the skills and knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed internet which can include:
- Staying connected to friends and family
- Sending and receiving emails
- Using search engines to navigate the Internet
- Utilizing telemedicine (healthcare from home)
- Using on-line banking
- Shopping from home (for items not available in the local area)
As a part of this program, local high school students volunteer to provide on-site support to each of the adults who participates in the course. The area high school students are a logical resource to support the senior citizens as they learn about the internet since this generation of students has grown up with technology as a part of their daily lives. They can provide valuable support to older adults who are learning to navigate and use new technological skills and information.
The Seniors 2 Seniors course is offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on a five-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45–1:45 p.m. throughout the 2021-22 school year. The first Seniors 2 Seniors course will be held at the Coudersport Senior Center beginning on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 13. The course is scheduled at Shinglehouse Oct. 20–Nov. 17, Ulysses March 16– April 13 and Galeton April 20–May 18.
You can register yourself, a parent or grandparent by calling 814-274-4877, at www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or stop by the Potter County Education office at 5 Water St., Coudersport.