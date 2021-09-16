Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.