The Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the Seneca Highlands CTC and the local school districts are continuing to team up to implement a county-wide program called Seniors 2 Seniors.
This program teaches basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens so that they have the skills and knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed internet, including staying connected to friends and family, sending and receiving emails, using search engines to navigate the internet, utilizing telemedicine, using on-line banking and shopping from home.
As a part of this program, the Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections and the Area Agency on Aging have local high school students volunteer to provide on-site support to each of the adults who participates in the course. The area high school students are a logical resource to support the senior citizens as these students have grown up with technology as a part of their daily lives.
The Seniors 2 Seniors technology course is offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on a five-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45–1:45 p.m., throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
The first Seniors 2 Seniors course will be held at the Coudersport Sept. 15 to Oct. 13. The course is scheduled at Shinglehouse Oct. 20–Nov. 17, Ulysses March 16–April 13 and then at Galeton April 20–May 18.
You can register yourself, a parent or grandparent by calling 814-274-4877, registering at www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or stop by the Potter County Education’s office at 5 Water St., Coudersport.