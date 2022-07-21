The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority awarded loans to two McKean County communities to make improvements to the water infrastructure, according to Sen. Cris Dush (R-25).
The Borough of Eldred was approved for nearly $14.8 million in funding to construct a new wastewater treatment facility north of the existing wastewater treatment plant. The new facility will include a pump station, headworks, aerobic digesters, ultraviolet disinfection, effluent aeration and reed beds.
“The borough’s existing wastewater treatment plant, having been constructed in 1967, has reached the end of its useful life,” said Dush. “The new plant will address the challenges the existing plant has had dealing with effluent discharge as well as the frequent repairs it has required to stay operational.”
A total of $953,435 in PENNVEST funding has been approved for Hazel Hurst Water Company, which provides service to residents in Hamlin Township, to build a new well and water treatment building. New transmission waterlines will be installed from the treatment building to tie into the existing waterlines that feed the current water storage tank. The existing waterlines and storage tank will be drained and disinfected, and automatic controls and a back-up generator will be installed at the treatment facility.
“This new facility will help address manganese concentrations in the water supply that have been exceeding health advisory levels established by the federal Environmental Protection Agency,” said Dush. “It will meet the needs of necessary quantity and quality of drinking water for those the water system serves.”
PENNVEST is not supported by the state’s General Fund budget, which covers the daily operations and services of the Commonwealth. Financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state as well as proceeds from the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee legislation, Act 13 of 2012.