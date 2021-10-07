The Potter County Board of Elections/Voter Registration Office reminds voters of some important updates and changes for the upcoming Nov. 2 Municipal Election.
No straight party voting
Voters will no longer have a shortcut option to vote straight party, but they may still individually select only candidates from one party.
Voter registration deadline
The deadline to register to vote or make any changes will be Oct. 18 for the Nov. 2 Municipal Election. Applications to register/make changes can be found at www.pottercountypa.net or www.vote.pa.gov to do this process online. All paper applications must be in the Potter County Board of Elections Office by the 15-day deadline; postmarks do not count.
Voters are encouraged to check on their voter registration status to determine if the information on their record is accurate. This will cut down on a voter not being at the correct polling place on election day.
This can be done by going to www.vote.pa.gov or by calling 814-274-8467.
Absentee/mail-in ballots
Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot by request one; the voter does not have to provide a reason.
If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request an absentee ballot, which does require you to list a reason for your ballot.
Applications to request either an absentee or mail-in ballot can be found at www.pottercountypa.net or www.vote.pa.gov.
Mail-in and absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 2 municipal election must be received in the county office by close of business on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
An individual who votes a timely received absentee/mail-in ballot may not vote at the polling place on Election Day. However, if the voter requests but does not mail back their ballot in time, they may “surrender” their absentee/mail-in ballot at their polling location.
Take all material (envelopes included) that you received from the Board of Elections in regards to your absentee/mail-in ballot with you to the polling place; you will then sign an “Affidavit to Surrender Ballot.” Once this is completed, you may then vote on the machine.
Voters may request to be placed on a permanent mail-in voter list. These individuals will have an application mailed to them by the first week in February each year, which, if completed and returned, entitles them to receive ballots in the mail for all elections taking place in that calendar year and for any special elections through the third week in February of the following year.
Sample ballots
Sample ballots will be available at www.pottercountypa.net soon; please check for them.
Polling place change
Sharon Township has been moved to the Potter County Fairground. All voters who have been affected by this move have been sent an ID card reflecting the change.
Voting machines
For individuals who have not voted on the new voting machines, a demo machine is setup in the Voter Registration office for anyone who would like to try out it before Election Day. To access, use the front entrance of the Gunzburger Building.
For more information, call 814-274-8467 or email slewis@pottercountypa.net. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.