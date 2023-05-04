Elvis tribute artist to perform at Galeton

Elvis fans both young and old are invited to attend Larry’s Sport Center’s once a year Vegas-themed open house on Saturday, May 6. Scott Allegretto, Elvis tribute artist from the St Marys-Ridgeway area, will perform at 1:30 p.m.
Larry’s will provide a free lunch prior to the show with a live radio broadcast leading up to Elvis performance. Guests can play blackjack to beat the dealer to win prizes.
To save on purchases that day, spin the wheel. Customers may also take a test drive and cruise the strip in front of Larry’s.
For more information, call 814-435-6548.