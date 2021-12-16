Several events planned in the upcoming weeks for adults to celebrate the holidays. First up is a throw back to the 1950 and ‘60s. A Christmas Time will host a party featuring music of the era and a sampling of cocktails plus appetizers.
Tickets for the event Saturday, Dec. 18 are limited. They can be purchased for $25 at A Christmas Time, the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and CDH Design.
Emporium Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting a New Years Eve Dance. DJ Smokin Sounds will provide the music.
Appetizers, beer, champagne toast and a midnight buffet included in the ticket price of $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office. Both events are limited to 21 and older.