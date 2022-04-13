The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several businesses to raise funds for the Cameron County fireworks and give families a breakfast with the bunny. On Saturday, April 16, pancakes, sausage, beverages and scrambled eggs will be served from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department. L&M Lumber will pay for every child to attend. The price for adults is $5.
Emporium Food Market is donating grocery and paper products for the event, which gives families the opportunity to make memories and capture pictures with the Easter Bunny. David Woodring Photography will be on hand offering professional photos or bring your own camera. The children are invited to make a craft and take home a goodie bag stuffed full of candy and surprises. Kinetic by Windstream, a local Ridgway retail store, is providing 100 goodie bags.
Following breakfast, youngsters are encouraged to hunt for eggs at the Cameron County Little League Fields. That event is sponsored by the Cameron County VFW, Knights of Columbus, Emporium Moose, Cameron County American Legion and May Hollow Sportsmans Club. The hunt starts at 1 p.m.