Cellarworx Design has teamed up with the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce to host a Kubb Tournament on Saturday, June 5, in downtown Emporium. Proceeds will benefit the Cameron County Fireworks which blast off Saturday, July 3.
The throwing game is played with two people on a team. The tournament is double elimination, and the fee is $20 a team. Winners will receive the CCK Trophy King and other prizes. The deadline to register is June 4. Registration is accepted at Cellarworx or the chamber office.
Steve Burlingame from Cellarworx Design is hosting free lessons on playing kubb. For more information follow Cameron County Kubb on Facebook.