An Emergency Medical Technician course, beginning the week of Jan. 10, 2022 and running through early May, will be offered at three locations by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.
The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Students will select one of three sites: Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (at Evangelical or in Wellsboro) or Tuesdays and Thursdays (in Williamsport). Some evenings will require 6-10-p.m. instruction.
Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.
Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.
Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Interested participants may register at https://regics.pct.edu/EMTSP22. For more information, visit www.pct.edu/wd or call 570-327-4775.