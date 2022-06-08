Plans are in the works for the 44th Annual Engine Show sponsored by the Allegheny Mountain Engine and Implement Association.
The event always takes place the fourth weekend of July and is held at the Club Grounds on Route 155 South of Port Allegany. This year’s dates are July 22-24.
Demonstrations begin at 9 a.m. each morning. Breakfast is available each day. Friday and Saturday will feature home cooked meals starting at 4 p.m.
There will be kiddie tractor pulls at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, music on Friday at 7 p.m. and the white elephant auction on Saturday at 6 p.m. Event planners hope to have music on the grounds all day Saturday and various fun and educational activities for children. There will be a mini-quilt show in the Barnard Building all three days.
The featured item for this year is the “Hercules” engine and the second feature is “Anything To Do With Rope.” Flea market and craft vendors are encouraged to participate. For more information or to pre-register contact Ilene Altenhein at 814-274-9798 (leave a message if no answer) or email minamayor111@gmail.com.
Admission to the show is free; donations are always welcome to help defray costs.
AMEIA was formed for preserving products of the past for future generations. Areas of interest include oil field apparatus, agricultural equipment, lumber industry, road building equipment and domestic items.