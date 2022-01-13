The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council, is an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap striking images of litter across the Commonwealth. The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.

The contest is open to Pennsylvania amateur photographers only.

Entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.

A top prize of $500 will be awarded in each of two categories: adult and student (through grade 12). Four additional prizes will be awarded with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.

To deadline to enter is Oct. 31. All photos must be taken in Pennsylvania by Commonwealth residents.

Send entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10) to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.

All entries (including digital) must include: entrant’s name, address, email address, telephone number, title given to photo, location of litter site and how you learned of the contest.

For student submissions, age, grade and school name must also be provided. Photos submitted without all the above will be disqualified.

Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.

Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, an online entry form as well as previous winners, can be found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/.