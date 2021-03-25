Students who reside in Pennsylvania and are currently in their senior year of high school will have the opportunity to earn a $1,000 scholarship provided by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources Company, LLC.
The amount of $1,000 is awarded once to the scholarship recipient. In order to be eligible for this educational scholarship, students must be accepted to a college or secondary vocational/trade school. They must also be majoring in or pursuing a career in an environmental field (including but not limited to: environmental science, biology, chemistry, geography, geology, Earth science, education, environmental engineering, forestry, botany, wildlife and fisheries science, sustainability, and parks and recreation).
Applicants are required to submit a portfolio that includes:
- A typed essay (300-500 words) written in paragraph format about personal experiences and accomplishments in their lives that have inspired them to pursue the environmental field of studies, attributes they possess that will benefit them to be successful working in the environmental field, and the importance of this field of study to our future. Include a cover page with name, address, phone number, and high school attended.
- A letter of recommendation from the applicant’s former or current high school teacher.
- A copy of the letter of acceptance from the college/secondary education school that will be attended by the applicant.
This student portfolio should be submitted electronically to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance Education Department at KECAConEd@windstream.net
The recipient of this scholarship will be chosen by a panel consisting of KECA staff, KECA educational committee members as well as representatives from Seneca Resources Company, LLC.
Applications will be due by June 30 and the recipient will be selected by Aug. 1.
Ben Porkolab, Keystone Elk Country Alliance conservation education coordinator adds, “Seneca Resources Company, LLC. has been a significant partner of KECA and key supporter of our conservation education department for many years. With monies from both the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources Company, LLC. this scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Pennsylvania high school senior each and every year. Students who pursue careers in conservation are passionate about the well-being of our natural world. KECA believes in supporting those who embrace conservation and the enhancement of Pa.’s elk country for future generations.”