Eulalia Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of more than 900 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest in the Coudersport area. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
The memorial ceremony begins at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 with wreath laying immediately following at Eulalia Cemetery on Route 6 in Coudersport.
Wreath layings will take place at Ayers Hill, Brookland, Eulalia, Hebron, Homer, Lymansville, Reed, St. Eulalia, Sweden Hill, Summit and Woodland Cemeteries.
The public is invited. This is an outdoor ceremony and attendees should dress accordingly.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.