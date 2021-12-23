Penn State Extension will offer a workshop, “Getting Started in Maple Syrup,” for those who are interested in learning how to make maple syrup. The workshop will be held on Jan. 19, 2022 at the Norwich Township Volunteer Fire Department located at 9461 Rt. 46, Crosby. The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes.
Maple syrup is an all-natural product that is a healthy alternative to other highly processed sugars. It is said to contain more than 65 antioxidants that can help to prevent certain diseases. It can be used as a replacement for other sugars in recipes and made into other products such as maple cream, maple candy, and maple covered peanuts.
Pennsylvania produced an estimated 157,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2019 from an estimated 680,000 taps which is only a fraction of trees available to be tapped. This workshop will teach participants how they can produce their own syrup to enjoy. Topics that will be covered include identifying maple trees, how to properly tap trees, equipment needed to collect and produce the syrup, when to collect sap, and more.
The workshop is free but registration is required. You can either register online at https://extension.psu.edu/getting-started-in-maple-syrup-workshop or by calling 1-877-345-0691.