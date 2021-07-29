The Potter County Fair has long encouraged creativity from local youth, and this year is no different.
Fair button
Since 1982, the Fair Button Contest has allowed local kids to create a piece of fair memorabilia representing each year’s fair theme. The 2021 theme is appropriately “Making Memories One Fair at a Time.”
This year’s winner, created by Maddison Gietler of Oswayo Valley, features a cow sporting a face mask. It paints the picture of challenges that local events such as the Potter County Fair have faced over the past couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the 2020 fair was canceled. Yet, the button design is a reminder that communities coming together has allowed these treasured local events to make a comeback this year.
For first place, Gietler was awarded $25 and her design will be available as this year’s official 2021 fair button.
Taking second place in the button contest was Brianna Taylor from Northern Potter High School, whose “Fair Strong” button featured farm animals posing in front of the American flag. She took home a $15 prize.
Third place went to Eva West from Oswayo Valley Jr.-Sr. High School for her depiction of two cows flanking a Potter County Fair sign, winning her $10.
The contest is open to students in 7th-12th grade in Potter County, who are asked to hand draw a circular button provided on the entry form in black, white and two other colors of their choice.
During the fair, the winning design is sold on buttons for $1 each. According to the fair’s website, “These buttons play an important role in keeping our fair one of the only free entry and free parking fairs left in Pennsylvania.”
Poster contest
Monday, Aug. 2 is the day to submit designs for the 2021 Potter County Fair poster contest for a chance at the statewide competition.
This year’s poster theme is “Cultivating Tomorrow,” for which “Contestants are asked to submit artwork that highlights the agriculture industry’s future, innovative tools and techniques, educational opportunities, jobs, and new trends that will help to build a stronger food system to feed our nation and world,” according to a post on the Potter County Fair’s Facebook page.
The poster contest, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, solicits poster designs from three age groups: 8-11, 12-24 and 15-18. To qualify, entrants must be in the age group as of June 1 that fair year.
Poster submissions must be either 14 x 22 inches or 14 ½ x 22 inches. Other sizes or posters depicting themes other than the one specified will not be accepted for judging at the state level.
To enter, posters should be submitted to the art department at the Potter County Fairgrounds from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Winning posters will be submitted to the Department of Agriculture to compete in the state contest.