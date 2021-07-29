The Potter County Fair has been “Making Memories One Fair at a Time” for the past 85 years. The following is a summary of the fair’s history, as written by John Dailey Resource in “Commemorative Celebration — Fiftieth Anniversary Fair” prepared by the Oswayo Valley Historical Society in 1986.
1928 — Henry A. Staiger begins to brainstorm the idea of a fair. According to the fair’s website, Staiger provided the following pre-fair history in 1984 at the age of 92: “In 1928, as an agricultural teacher for Potter County Schools, it occurred to me that a display of students’ activities would be an encouragement to them and of interest to the public. I’d discussed this project with Mrs. Flossie Shields, who was teaching in Millport in the Fall of 1928; she thought it was a good idea and offered to talk with the other teachers in the district. They were in favor. One of the teachers, Mrs. Eva Newton, a teacher at the Sunnyside School, was also active in the Grange, and through her influence, the Grange became a strong supporter of the ‘Fair.’ The displays were set up in the Millport School, using both rooms. Elmer Brown, who owned and lived in the old hotel, provided porch space. The following year he suggested the boys be asked to bring livestock since his barn was vacant. Four boys brought calves.”
1931 – The first incorporated fair was held on Sept. 16-18, 1931 in the Millport school building and on the porch of the hotel building and barn owned by Elmer and Ruth Brown. The fair’s website details the exhibits and activities at that first fair: “Items on exhibit were flowers, sewing and fancy work, antiques, canned and baked goods, fruit, honey and syrup, poultry, rabbits and white mice, livestock and antique guns. Among the activities were horseshoe pitching, foot races, wood sawing, tug-of-war, children’s parade, trap and rifle shooting and checker games. Two ball games were scheduled for the week, but one was rained out. There was also a livestock parade, pumpkin raffle and an auction.”
1933 – For the third fair, it was decided that “no one bring exhibits competing for prizes except from the Oswayo Valley and its tributaries.”
1937 – A Ferris wheel and kiddie rides are added, as well as a popcorn machine and ball game.
1938 – A building is purchased from the Civilian Conservation Corps for $150, housing the bingo hall for many years.
1943-1944 – No fair was held due to WWII, but returns in 1945.
1945 – The fair returns, with an honor roll in the fair book featuring the names 326 people who served in the Armed Forces.
1950 – Fair exhibits are open to the entire county.
1953 – The fair is canceled due to an epidemic of hepatitis in the Valley.
1958 – A 50-cent fee is collected for each cattle, sheep, horse and swine entry.
1959 – The fair, known as the “Oswayo Valley Rural Community Fair” for its first 24 years, becomes the “Potter County Fair.”
1966 – The fair association purchases the Dairymen’s League’s former land in Millport along Route 44 and converts it into a dining hall.
1982 – The Fair Button contest tradition begins.
2020 – The Fair is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.