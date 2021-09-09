Several boroughs in Potter County are pulling out all the stops to ring in the fall season, after some events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ulysses — Sept. 18
The annual Ulysses Fall Festival is this Saturday, Sept. 18, hosted by the Ulysses Area Improvement Association. The day includes two parades, contests, food and vendors, a car show and announcements of Citizen of the Year and Fall Festival Queen. Visit the Ulysses Area Improvement Association’s Facebook page for a full schedule of events.
For more information about registering for a booth or to enter the car show, contact Erica Yeager at 814-434-7429 or Steve Riley at 814-558-5260.
Galeton — Sept. 25
The 16th annual Galeton Fall Festival is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at John J. Collins Memorial Park. Set up around the park will be vendors offering food, retail items, crafts, raffles and more.
A 10’x10’ vendor space is $25, with checks payable to the Galeton Chamber of Commerce. Registration forms are available at www.visitgaleton.com. For questions, contact Michelle Petito at mpetito3@yahoo.com or 570-439-7791.
Austin — Sept. 25
The Austin Pride Committee will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 on the town square beginning at noon. There will be food and craft vendors and anyone wishing to may set up a table. Music, open mic and kid’s games will be held. Bed races are pending.
Coudersport — Oct. 1-2
The 20th annual Falling Leaves Outdoor Show returns to downtown Coudersport 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2. The event is a joint effort between Potter County Habitat for Humanity and the Coudersport Area Chamber of Commerce.
Vendor spaces (10’x10’)on the courthouse square are available for $50 before Sept. 11 or $55 after that date on a first-come first serve basis. Registration forms are available on the Falling Leaves Outdoor Show’s Facebook page. For questions, contact 814-274-0219 or buckandcarol85@yahoo.com.