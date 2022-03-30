Saturday, March 26, was Mentored Youth Trout Day in Pennsylvania.
This day is held a week before trout season opens for adults. It’s a great opportunity to take children younger than 16 out to learn about fishing, practice fishing, and encourage fishing and being outdoors.
Coudersport residents Nate and Gayle Confer took their three children, Ashley, 11, Thatcher, 9, and Sadie, 4, out Saturday morning to fish at the First Fork of the Sinnemahoning. The kids caught several rainbow trout. It was very chilly, but they bundled up and had a great time.
Mentored Youth Trout Day is open to any youth, under age 15, who has obtained a Mentored Youth Fishing Permit or a Voluntary Youth Fishing License.
Only youth anglers with a Voluntary Youth Fishing License or Mentored Youth Permit may possess a total of two trout (combined species) with a minimum length of seven inches. Adult anglers are prohibited from possessing trout.
For more information, visit www.fish and boat.com/mentoredyouth.htm.