Three seventh grade students at Northern Potter Middle-High School have been chosen as the finalists in the 2021 Margaret Sutton Writing contest.
The first, second and third place winners from 27 entries will be announced during a Zoom meeting on Saturday, Oct. 9, and the public is invited to join the Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. The contest is open to all junior and senior high school students in Potter County. The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86419577955.
The judges for the contest, Beverly Hatfield, Kim Keeline, James Keeline and Linda Joy Singleton, all published authors and Judy Bolton fans, will announce the winners. The contest founder and coordinator is Lindsay Stroh, Sutton's daughter.
The three winning students will be invited to read their essays. The essay written by the first place winner will be on the website www.MargaretSuttonBooks.com.
The contest was held as part of the annual Judy Bolton Weekend, which honors the memory of author Margaret Sutton, who was born and raised in Potter County. Fans of her books come to Coudersport from all over the U.S.A. each year to visit the sites that inspired Sutton’s Judy Bolton Mysteries.
This year’s contest theme was: A Special Friendship. Each year, fans learn about one of the books in the series during the Judy Bolton weekend,. In 2021, the book is "The Spirit of Fog Island." In this book, Judy makes friends with a Native American girl. She learns about her new friend’s traditions and troubles as they solve a mystery together.
For the contest, students were asked to create an original story involving a special friendship between two people who seem quite different from each other.
The three finalists (in alphabetical order) are: Lee Calman, Myah Kibbe and Savannah Richard. In addition to cash prizes, the winners and their parents will be invited to the Judy Bolton Weekend Dinner in Coudersport next year.
More information on how to join this year’s activities on Zoom can be found at www.judybolton.com.