Organizers of the Cameron County Fireworks managed to host the event in 2020 despite the pandemic, however fundraising for the event was curtailed.
Emporium Food Store is kicking off the fundraising effort on Saturday, May 22. Lunch will be grilled up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All the food and beverages are being donated by Emporium Food Store and its affiliates. Members of the Cameron County Fireworks Committee will be grilling and serving.
This year, the Firequacker Duck Derby will be held along with the fireworks on Saturday, July 3. Ducks will be available for adoption at the Emporium Food Store during the fundraiser kick off on May 22. Ducks are $2 each or a six-quack for $10.