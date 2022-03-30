One hundred and fifty years ago this nation was recovering from the Civil War under the leadership of President Ulysses S. Grant, American suffragist Susan B. Anthony cast her first ballot in the 1872 Presidential election, and the American Indian War was still raging.
And during that time of change and revolution, Andrew Ross and Phillip Williams started the first bank in Mansfield, which today is known as First Citizens Community Bank.
This year marks the bank’s 150th anniversary of building better communities. Since its inception in 1872, FCCB underwent three name changes, grew from one office serving one small town to 31 offices in three states, and has grown to $2.1 billion in assets.
The ability to remain a profitable, independent community bank is an achievement worth recognizing, especially in light of the fact that the number of banks in the United States has decreased considerably over the past 20 years, from 7,803 to 4,951. For many community banks, the inability to sustain profitability while keeping up with technology, changing consumer trends and regulatory compliance has resulted in being acquired.
“This year marks a significant milestone for First Citizens, our employees, our customers and our shareholders,” said Randall E. Black, CEO and president. “We are very aware of and humbled by how fortunate we are to have had the ability to successfully serve our communities for such a long time. Building better communities has been the greatest joy in all of this. We’re also very aware that this didn’t happen by accident or by luck, but by our ability to execute on a continuously evolving strategic plan, and our agility when taking advantage of opportunities to profitability grow our franchise.”
The bank has many customer, employee and community events planned throughout the year to celebrate their sesquicentennial anniversary. Keep your eyes peeled and ears open to learn more about their customer and employee events, and the surprises they have in store for their communities.
“As we’ve been recognized for financial successes and quality customer service in the past, we’ve remained humble,” said Black. “But our success is the direct result of the hard work of our loyal employees and I think it’s time we tell our story and let them shine. I’m so very grateful to all of them for embracing the spirit of a true community bank!”
For more information, call 800-326-9486, visit www.myfccb.com or find it on Facebook and LinkedIn.