Sinnemahoning State Park has extended the cut-off date for vendor applications for the First Fork Festival, which will be held at the Wildlife Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All applications and payments must be received by the park office no later than Wednesday, Sept. 22.
A limited number of vendor spaces are available. Vendor fee is $20 per exhibit space. Vendor spaces will be granted based on past participation in the festival, proximity to and relationship with the First Fork Valley and the Pa. Wilds, hand-made or personally crafted products, uniqueness and quality of product, and relevance of product to history and culture theme of the festival.
The First Fork Festival celebrates the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley, highlighting local authors, artists, craftmakers and artisans. Surrounded by fall color at Sinnemahoning State Park, this event draws more than 1,000 visitors each year.
For more information or to request a vendor application, email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or call 814-647-8401.