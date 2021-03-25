Nine members of Station 44 (Austin), along with two members of Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, and two members from the Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department successfully completed a 40-hour Vehicle Rescue Awareness and Operations Course on Sunday.
Seven of those members were certified for the first time, while two members took the class as a refresher.
AVFD members certifying for the first time include: firefighters Mike Tumas, Blair Shupe, Matt Main, Brandon Hostetlar, junior firefighter William Ice, firefighter/EMT Scott Hostetlar and Ambulance Chief Tracy Orlowski.
Members taking it for a refresher include Austin’s Fire Chief Jamie Rooney, Assistant Ambulance Chief Al Stahl, Emporium firefighters Jacy Langley and Scott Wenner, and Eldred firefighter Phil Haun and Assistant Chief John Burritt.
The class was sponsored by Potter County Department of Emergency Services and hosted by Austin Volunteer Fire Company. It was taught by Bucks County Community College Instructors. Kightlinger Motors provided vehicles for the class.