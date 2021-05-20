A team of four local men beat out area restaurant favorites to be crowned “King(s) of the Wing” at Galeton’s first chicken wing contest last Saturday.
“We decided we were going to do this like two weeks ago. My wife handed me a flyer and we said, ‘Oh, this would be fun,’” said Shannon Destasio of Knoxville, who with Scott Bodendorf and Jason Ruppert, both of Galeton, and Corey Eckenrode of Coudersport, made up the team “Fire in the Hole,” sponsored by their employer M&J Explosives of Carlisle.
The group said they’ve been coming up with sweet and savory chicken wing sauces together “for awhile,” but that Saturday was their first time entering their creations into a contest or cooking for that large of a crowd.
Close to 500 people attended the event in John J. Collins Memorial (Centertown) Park, according to the Galeton Chamber of Commerce, which organized the King of the Wing to raise money for the Goodyear Hose Company and the Gale Hose Ambulance Association.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” said event organizer Steve Benna. “We’re already planning for next year.”
Fire in the Hole took home first place in Crowd Favorite (voted on by attendees), Most Unique Flavor (for their honey Old Bay), Best Traditional Style and Most Wings Sold (501 wings).
Next in wings sold was the Perma Stone Inn (Galeton) with 480 and the Tavern at Pine Creek (Galeton) with 300. Also in the contest was the Burnin’ Barrel (Ansonia/Wellsboro) and the team of the Killer Bees (Coudersport).
All the contestants sold out of wings early, but not before official event judges had a chance to sink their teeth into the entries. Judging was Alanna Huck, superintendent of Galeton School District; Angela Rohrbaugh, Galeton school guidance counselor; Mike Brown, Goodyear Hose Company; JJ Beauvais, Lighthouse Community Church; and DJ Fuller, Galeton Borough council.
The event wasn’t all chicken wings, though. Nine people entered a hot dog eating contest, won by Tyler Carlock of Lancaster eating 5.5 hotdogs with rolls in the three-minute timeframe.
Also at the event, several vendors sold their crafts and products, the Galeton Public Library held a plant sale, Shawn Ahearn and Jamie Weber demonstrated wood carving skills and Tyler Ruef of Galeton performed country and classic rock music.
Benna thanked all who attended and participated in the event, including event sponsors with a special thank you to Tyler Ruef.