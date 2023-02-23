E&M Engineers and Surveyors, PC, is pleased to announce its 17th annual scholarship, which has been named the Frederick J. Moricca III Memorial Scholarship. Fred was a Licensed Land Surveyor in Pennsylvania and New York, was the President of the local chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors and was a huge advocate for promoting the Land Surveying and Civil Engineering professions to young people who were considering higher education studies. Fred passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2018. He is greatly missed by his E&M family, but our hope is that his professional legacy will be carried on through this scholarship.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors from Western New York or Northwestern Pennsylvania. The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage high school seniors from the Twin Tiers to pursue a career in the fields of civil engineering or land surveying.

To be eligible for consideration, the following criteria will be used to select a high school senior:

Student must intend to enroll in a matriculated program in the fields of Civil Engineering or Land Surveying; however, other engineering degrees will also be considered.

Student must provide a letter of recommendation from a high school teacher or principal.

Student must submit a 200 word (minimum) essay stating why you think Civil Engineering or Land Surveying are important professions and why you would like to enter the field.

Scholarship disbursement will be as follows: $500 will be awarded to applicant by September 2023 and the remaining $500 will be awarded upon submission of a passing first semester grade report.

Call Michele Myers at 814-362-5546 to request an application.

All applications will be kept confidential and must be postmarked no later than April 15, 2023 or received via email at our office no later than this date. This is a firm deadline. Please forward all application material to:

Chris Ernst, PE

E&M Engineers and Surveyors, PC

24 Derrick Road

Bradford, PA 16701

contactus@emengineers.com